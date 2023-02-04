Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes
FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for...
California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Man arrested, but motive unknown in Dallas Zoo monkey theft