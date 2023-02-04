High school student becomes Eagle Scout

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Chippewa Valley teen is now an Eagle Scout. Jaden Uttecht, a senior at Chippewa Falls High School, was officially recognized with the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony today.

Eagle Scout is the highest honor a member can earn from the Boy Scouts of America. Other scouts from Troop 72 in Chippewa Falls, along with friends, family, and mentors helped Uttecht to celebrate.

Uttecht has been a scout since he was eleven years old and says the experience has taught him how to be a leader.

“I think that being an Eagle Scout is more so just like an accomplishment of the journey you’ve been on, because I wouldn’t be who I am today if I didn’t have the experiences that led me to become an eagle. Like all the trips, all the leading I’ve had to do, all the speaking, all the things I wouldn’t have done normally. It’s put me in positions to where I have grown as a person,” Uttecht said.

For his service project to become an Eagle Scout, Uttecht led a team of boy scouts in building benches along the Glen Loch trail in Irvine Park.

More information about Troop 72 can be found here.

