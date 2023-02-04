SportScene 13 for Friday, February 3rd (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the final games of the regular season around the corner, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout men’s hockey look for much needed wins.

UW-Eau Claire matches up with UW-River Falls, while UW-Stout faces UW-Superior.

Plus, tons of prep boys basketball action across western Wisconsin.

Matchups include Durand-Arkansaw against Elk Mound, McDonell against Cadott, Fall Creek against Regis, and St. Croix Central against Altoona.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

Latest News

Memorial defeats Rice Lake in girls's basketball
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 3rd (Part 2)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the...
Culver’s celebrates Giannis’ big night with big diaper gift