Train derailment, massive fire prompt evacuations in Ohio

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment. (WFMJ)
By WFMJ staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFMJ) - Fire departments from three states were called to the scene of a train derailment and fire in Ohio on Friday.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said anyone within a mile of the derailment should evacuate immediately.

Other residents were urged to stay home and off the roads.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks on Friday.(WFMJ)

Firefighters from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia joined in the effort to get the massive blaze under control.

It’s not yet known what the train was carrying at the time of the derailment, but the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Chippewa Falls firefighter, Brooklyn Sommerfeld, and Chippewa Falls police officer, Joan...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire to the Minneapolis/St. Paul...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

Latest News

Over 160 reports of suspicious activity, vandalism, sabotage and physical attacks on power...
Power grid attacks show system vulnerability
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment.
Mayor orders evacuations after Ohio train derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky