USDA offers free webinars for bird lovers in the Great Lakes Region

Kirtland's Warbler (Setophaga kirtlandii) adult male perched on a branch
Kirtland's Warbler (Setophaga kirtlandii) adult male perched on a branch(Dubi Shapiro | United States Department of Agriculture)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The webinars are part of a program entitled “Dynamic Forests for Birds and Wildlife in the Great Lakes” and will comprise a three-part series. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designed the program and is introducing it to residents in an area covering three states.

Participants will discuss the benefits of active forest management for forest health, wildlife, and birds. In addition, information will be provided on cost-share funding for private landowner projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Consulting foresters, forestry workers, natural resource managers, landowners, hunters, bird watchers and beyond, are encouraged to virtually-attend!

For more information, and to register for the following webinars and receive a Zoom link please visit: https://forms.gle/RFFiXq1Zpw3MSLNx8

The webinars in this 3-part series include:

In Wisconsin, residents may also contact the Wisconsin Natural Reources Conservation Service for more information. Their phone number is (608) 662-4422.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
Burnett County house fire
1 person, 1 dog killed in Burnett County house fire
The project is partially coming through federal funding.
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. II (2/4/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. I (2/4/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (2/4/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (2/4/23)
Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (2/4/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (2/4/23)