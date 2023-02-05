Art Crawl makes its annual return to Banbury Place

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Banbury Art Crawl brought together artists and art lovers to Eau Claire this weekend.

The art crawl celebrates artists and small businesses from across the Chippewa Valley. Those vendors filled the converted factory with paintings, ceramics, and jewelry.

Whitney Stuart, owner of Half Moon Clay, said the event is empowering.

“I feel like the Eau Claire community is full of art lovers and art producers, and it’s so fun to have an event like this where there’s so much art available. But then there’s also a lot of inspiration for people who maybe like to make art at home and do their own thing too,” Stuart said.

This year is Banbury Art Crawl’s 13th year. In addition to the art, community members enjoyed live music and dance performances.

