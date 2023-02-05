School Choirs come out to Eau Claire to compete at Memorial High’s Winterfest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students from the twin cities to as far as Eastern Wisconsin come to Eau Claire to compete in the 31st annual Winterfest at Memorial High.

“The environment is very supportive. Our choir students are hosts for all the other groups,” said Aurora Krajnikconde. She is the choir teach at the high school and said although her students are hosts rather than competitors for the event, they enjoy seeing and watching the other groups compete.

“We all love singing, dancing and show choir, and so we want all groups to be successful. No matter where they are in their journey,” said Krajnikconde.

The event started as a way to give choir students in the area a space to compete with each other.

Angela Eberhardt said the event takes months to put together, she is just one of the multiple coordinators who makes the show possible.

“We’ve kind of got this whole broad picture of this upper Midwest area and they bring lots of fun, lots of energy to this even,” said Eberhardt.

The judges who critique and score the groups also come from across the region.

“They’re professionals who are musicians and teachers themselves,” said Krajnikconde.

Eberhardt said the prizes are awarded on the groups’ ability to put on a show.

“There are six awards, with the grand champ being the final award for the groups. We also do other awards to help us bring in all the different components on what show choir is all about,” said Eberhardt.

Krajnikconde said she enjoys everyone witnessing the talent these kids have for the art.

“What I really love about this competition is that these students are so talented and its amazing what they can do and they support each other,” said Krajnikconde.

Winterfest is an all day event with six teams advancing to the finals in the evening portion of the event.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

