SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 4th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday featured plenty of prep sports action across basketball, hockey, and wrestling. In boys’ basketball, Chippewa Falls faced off with Eau Claire North. In girls’ prep action, Neillsville faced off with McDonell and Eau Claire North hosted Holmen. In boys’ hockey, Eau Claire North hosted Wausau West. Also, in girls’ wrestling, Eau Claire North took part in the Pine Island Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.