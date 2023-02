EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday featured plenty of WIAC action across basketball, hockey, and wrestling. In men’s and women’s basketball UW-Eau Claire faced off with UW-Whitewater, while UW-Stout took on UW-Platteville. In men’s hockey, UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-River Falls. Also, UW-Eau Claire wrestling hosted the Don Parker Open.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.