CVTG presents “Almost, Maine”

By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine” February 9-19 at The Grand Theatre.

News Release: It’s love…but not quite. It’s Almost.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north, it’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist.

One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways in nine delightfully woven stories. Love is found. Love is lost. Hearts are broken. Bruises heal, and the hearts —almost — mend in this delightful midwinter night’s dream – a perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s month.

“Almost, Maine is a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism… witty, romantic, unsentimental. A beautifully structured play with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy).” – The New York Times

7:30pm: February 9-11, 16-18

1:30pm: February 12 & 19

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

