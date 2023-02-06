Eau Claire County snowmobile trails close due to warming temperatures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County are closing immediately due to expected warming temperatures this week.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department says questions can be directed to the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

Trails in Dunn County also closed Monday morning. Trails are still listed as open north of Eau Claire, including Chippewa County. Most counties south of Interstate 94 have closed their trails, according to Travel Wisconsin.

You can view trial conditions and reports on Travel Wisconsin’s website.

