Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood

Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft is sentenced.

Court records show 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced by the court for three separate cases.

For the first case: Count one: five years initial confinement with five years of extended supervision.

For a second case: Count one: One year initial confinement with two years of extended supervision. Count three: two years initial confinement with three years of extended supervision.

For a third case: Count one: five years initial confinement with five years of extended supervision. Count two: Seven years initial confinement with five years of extended supervision. Count seven: six years initial confinement with five years of extended supervision.

All counts are concurrent to each other.

Eau Claire Police officers arrested Jones after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle. Officers said Jones fired multiple rounds, some went into neighbors’ houses. Nobody was hurt.

Jones was also accused of burglarizing a home on 2nd Avenue and stealing items, including a rifle from another home on 7th Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

