Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with arson after setting his home on fire is sentenced.

A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2023.

Court records show 42-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire is sentenced by the court for counts eight through 14: five years initial confinement with five years extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other and count 15 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case. Count 15: 15 years initial confinement with 10 years extended supervision concurrent to counts eight through 14 and consecutive to a Lincoln County case.

Hicks pleaded guilty to arson of a building and seven counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Seven counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

In court documents filed with the charges, Hicks was accused of starting the fire at his home on the 700 block of Hobart Street on Jan. 21, 2022 after getting upset at his wife at the time, who he accused of cheating. Hicks sent her a text message saying “You are going to be sorry,” according to investigators, and then started a fire in a downstairs bedroom before leaving the home. There were four adults and three children, who were ages 3 to 7 at the time, in the home at the time of the fire. They all made it out safely and were not hurt as a result of the fire. Hicks’ wife at the time came home from work to see the house on fire and was not there when it was started, according to the criminal complaint. According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, one firefighter was hurt while crews worked to put out the fire.

Hicks was convicted of arson in 2009 in Oneida County and sentenced in 2010 to four years in prison, four years of extended supervision and five years of probation, according to online court records.

