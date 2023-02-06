February is American Heart Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It is American Heart Month and the medical community asks everyone to take the time to consider their heart health.

“The heart remains the number one cause of death in the United States and industrialized countries,” said Dr. Mohamed Chebaclo with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He said it is important to listen to your heart.

“Our body always tries to tell us something, don’t ignore it. And to be upfront about addressing it,” said Dr. Chebaclo.

Aside from the usual tools like an EKG, cardiac stress test and heart echo there is one question doctors always ask you that can give potentially life saving insight.

“Family history being one of the most important guidelines,” Dr. Chebalco.

That is because it can help doctors like Chebaclo determine if you are at risk of an arrhythmia or anything that threatens the rhythm of your heart.

While everyone worries about heart attacks, it is cardiac arrest that Dr. Chebaclo said we should be most concerned about.

That is because cardiac arrest is when your heart stops beating all together, and it does not require a heart attack to make it happen.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is an array of problems that can make it harder for blood to flow through the arteries.

Heidi Dowd, a nurse practitioner with Prevea Health said there are factors to consider.

“Some people are genetically predisposed to having heart disease. Other people develop heart disease based on lifestyle choices. Such as inactivity, smoking, poor dietary choices,” said Dowd.

She said it can seem like things are okay right now, but those bad habits can prove to be dangerous down the road.

“I think a lot of people don’t appreciate that heart disease is something that develops over time. It’s not a disease you get over night.”

Dowd said heart attacks are becoming more common at younger ages.

“We’re seeing heart disease in younger people now than we’ve seen before. It’s not uncommon to see people in their 40′s and 50′s having heart attacks,” said Dowd.

Dr. Chebaclo said you will be able to tell when a heart attack happens.

“Based on my experience, people when they have a heart attack they know it. They always tell me that they have pain that they never felt before,” said Dr. Chebaclo.

He offered this advice to keep the old ticker going.

“The first important thing is to be happy. To live a happy life. To enjoy life,” said Dr. Chebaclo. ]

The American Heart Association said heart disease and heart attacks symptoms are interpreted different among women. They said women have chalked up heart attacks symptoms of less life-threatening conditions like acid reflux, the flu and normal aging.

