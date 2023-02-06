Former U.S. Representative Ron Kind joins public policy practice

WASHINGTON, DC (WEAU) - Arnold & Porter is announcing that former United States Representative Ron Kind (D-WI) has joined the firm’s Legislative & Public Policy practice as a Senior Policy Advisor, resident in Washington, DC.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Rep. Kind to the firm after a distinguished 26 years in Congress. His involvement and leadership in major healthcare, tax and trade issues will allow him to provide important insights and advice to our clients as they navigate key legislative and policy issues in Washington,” Richard M. Alexander, Chairman of Arnold & Porter, said.

“I’m proud of my 26 years serving my constituents in Wisconsin and our country. Now I am eager to begin a new chapter of my career at Arnold & Porter, where I look forward to helping clients find solutions to complex policy and legal issues that affect us all,” Rep. Kind said. “I joined Arnold & Porter’s Legislative & Public Policy team because their bipartisan approach, substantive policy engagement and deep roster of legal talent is similar to how I approached policymaking while in Congress.”

