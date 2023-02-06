Menomonie man accused of possessing child porn

Alfred Scheidler
Alfred Scheidler(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie, Wis. man is accused of possessing child porn.

A criminal complaint shows 56-year-old Alfred Scheidler is facing four charges of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report was submitted to NCMEC by Synchronoss Technologies Inc on Dec. 1, 2022. Synchronoss Technologies Inc reported suspected child pornography was found on an account. NCMEC provided 213 uploaded images that were flagged.

According to the criminal complaint, information led authorities to make contact with Scheidler and search his home. Authorities seized several old cells phones, a laptop with a flash drive plugged in, and two fake guns that appeared to be real in nature at the scene.

Authorities that reviewed images said that they would classify the images as “very apparent child pornography, and child sexual abuse material”, according to the criminal complaint.

Scheidler was taken to the Dunn County Jail. According to the Dunn County Jail, on Feb. 6, 2023 Scheidler posted bond and was released.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chippewa Falls high school senior awarded highest rank in Boy Scouts of America.
High school student becomes Eagle Scout
Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Woman charged with arson after fire at Rice Lake hotel Saturday
Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

Latest News

Aaron Jones
Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood
Thomas Hicks
Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case
Former United States Representative Ron Kind (D-WI).
Former U.S. Representative Ron Kind joins public policy practice
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week