Menomonie man accused of possessing child porn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie, Wis. man is accused of possessing child porn.

A criminal complaint shows 56-year-old Alfred Scheidler is facing four charges of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report was submitted to NCMEC by Synchronoss Technologies Inc on Dec. 1, 2022. Synchronoss Technologies Inc reported suspected child pornography was found on an account. NCMEC provided 213 uploaded images that were flagged.

According to the criminal complaint, information led authorities to make contact with Scheidler and search his home. Authorities seized several old cells phones, a laptop with a flash drive plugged in, and two fake guns that appeared to be real in nature at the scene.

Authorities that reviewed images said that they would classify the images as “very apparent child pornography, and child sexual abuse material”, according to the criminal complaint.

Scheidler was taken to the Dunn County Jail. According to the Dunn County Jail, on Feb. 6, 2023 Scheidler posted bond and was released.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 21, 2023.

