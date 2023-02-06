Oktoberfest USA in La Crosse announces 2023 Button Design Contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest USA in La Crosse is announcing their 2023 Button Design Contest is open through Feb. 28, 2023.

In a media release, Oktoberfest USA includes these requirements:

Entrants must include their name and contact information (phone number and/or email address) with their design.

Design is to be submitted as a 6-inch circle. However, designers should be mindful that the selected artwork will be used in various media and in various sizes (from two inches to six feet in diameter).

The design must include these elements: Oktoberfest USA Red Logo Banner with Blue “Das Beste!”, dates of 2023 Oktoberfest celebration: September 28 – 30, 2023 , text of the 2023 Festival theme: “2023, Come Fest with Me!”, the text “La Crosse, Wisconsin”, a maple leaf (or leaves) and the design must be done in a minimum of two colors.

All artistic design elements must be the original work of the submitter. Use of clipart is prohibited. It is the responsibility of the designer that all elements do not conflict with any existing copyrighted works.

Designers may submit more than one design.

The deadline for submission is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, according to the media release from Oktoberfest USA.

You are asked to submit entries by email to president@oktoberfestusa.com (indicate “Button Design Entry” in the subject line) or by postal mail to La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716.

Full design contest details can be found HERE.

