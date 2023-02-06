Public’s cooperation requested regarding load limit over bridge in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is requesting the public’s cooperation in keeping all loads of 30 tons or larger off a bridge in Chippewa County.

According to a social post via the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, this is effective immediately.

The social post via the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page states, “There has been a weight limit reduction for the County Highway M bridge over the Chippewa River in the Towns of Lake Holcombe and Birch Creek. Chippewa County Highway Department requests the public’s cooperation in utilizing alternate routes in order to keep all loads of 30 tons or larger off of this structure. The Highway Department understands the inconvenience this causes some businesses; however, the safety of our citizens is always top priority.”

