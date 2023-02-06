Small plane damaged by fire at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a small plane fire at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a Piper Cherokee 180 airplane on fire near one of the airport’s hangers.

ECFD Battalion Chief Brian Toonen said the fire started in the engine area. He said the likely cause was a mechanical problem.

No one was on the plane at the time of the fire.

The estimated damage to the aircraft is around $85,000.

