Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety.

Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.

With this in mind, Bolks said it’s important for snowmobile riders to be aware while driving.

“If you’re on the trails, you got to be safe. You never know when someone else is going to be coming around the corner. You could feel like the best snowmobile operator in Eau Claire County, but maybe the person that’s coming around the corner isn’t,” Bolks said. “So, not only do you have to be up on your skills, you have to drive with due regard and sometimes be the defensive driver.”

Bolks said with the upcoming warm weather, snowmobile operators should check to make sure the trails are open before riding on them.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.