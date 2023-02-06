Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin

With warmer weather, it's important to check trial conditions and to make sure trials are open...
With warmer weather, it's important to check trial conditions and to make sure trials are open before riding.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety.

Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.

With this in mind, Bolks said it’s important for snowmobile riders to be aware while driving.

“If you’re on the trails, you got to be safe. You never know when someone else is going to be coming around the corner. You could feel like the best snowmobile operator in Eau Claire County, but maybe the person that’s coming around the corner isn’t,” Bolks said. “So, not only do you have to be up on your skills, you have to drive with due regard and sometimes be the defensive driver.”

Bolks said with the upcoming warm weather, snowmobile operators should check to make sure the trails are open before riding on them.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chippewa Falls high school senior awarded highest rank in Boy Scouts of America.
High school student becomes Eagle Scout
Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
The driver of the vehicle, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two...
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
The project is partially coming through federal funding.
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
Burnett County house fire
1 person, 1 dog killed in Burnett County house fire

Latest News

An airplane at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is damaged after a fire Sunday.
Small plane damaged by fire at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (2/5/23)
Close up of heart model in examination room at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire.
February is American Heart Month
SportScene 13 - Saturday Pt. II (2/4/23)