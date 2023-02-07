1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Whaley of Hager City was using his truck to help a 24-year-old Prescott woman whose vehicle had gone into the ditch when a box truck driven by a 44-year-old man struck Whaley’s truck, and then hit a second vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said that road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said Whaley was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. and died as a result of his injuries from the crash. A 13-year-old passenger in his truck was also hurt in the crash and taken to Regions Hospital. A 3-week-old infant passenger in the vehicle that Whaley was helping out of the ditch was taken to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any details about the injuries to the children.

The 24-year-old woman in the vehicle in the ditch was not hurt. The driver of the box truck and his passenger, a 30-year-old man, were also not hurt in the crash. The 24-year-old woman, also from Prescott, that was driving the second vehicle that the box truck hit was also not hurt in the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, Allina EMS and Ellsworth EMS.

