Chippewa County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning

Warm temperatures have prompted snowmobile trail closures across most of the lower 2/3 of Wisconsin.
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.(Jimmie Kaska)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Add Chippewa County to the growing list of places where snowmobile trails are closing due to the mild temperatures this week in western Wisconsin.

Trails will close in Chippewa County on Wednesday at 8 a.m. due to the warming temperatures.

With Chippewa County closing snowmobile trails, virtually all places in Wisconsin along and south of Highway 29 will have trails closed this week, with few exceptions. Clark County still has its trails open, and there are pockets of western Wisconsin with partially-open trails in less-than-ideal conditions as of Tuesday afternoon. Eau Claire and Dunn counties closed their trails Monday.

You can view trail conditions and reports on Travel Wisconsin’s website.

