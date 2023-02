EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Elyse Harvey

