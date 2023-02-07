EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ryan Vander Top and Dr. Joel Mayberry along with the entire Chippewa veterinary staff for their dedication to our beloved animals. We have shared the joys of new puppies and kittens to the opposite end of life. Your jobs are not easy, and you work long days dealing with all the highs and lows this profession brings. Sickness and emergencies do not always happen during office hours. You all deserve the Sunshine Award and so much more. Thanks for all you do.

Nancy Kaeding

