DR. SPENCER GREAVES

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Greaves at HSHS Sacred Heart. He is the most incredible Emergency Department doctor in the area. He goes above and beyond every time I have the privilege of seeing him professionally as a physician. He is the kindest doctor and always makes sure I understand everything that’s going on. He always makes me feel so comfortable and cared for. Thank you, Dr. Greaves. You are truly one in a million!

Kaitlyn Douglas Ottum

