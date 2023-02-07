DR. SPENCER GREAVES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Greaves at HSHS Sacred Heart. He is the most incredible Emergency Department doctor in the area. He goes above and beyond every time I have the privilege of seeing him professionally as a physician. He is the kindest doctor and always makes sure I understand everything that’s going on. He always makes me feel so comfortable and cared for. Thank you, Dr. Greaves. You are truly one in a million!

Kaitlyn Douglas Ottum

