Eau Claire floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The busiest day of the year for some floral shops, Valentine’s Day, is nearing and preparations for the holiday are already underway.

“Flowers started coming in this weekend, so we’re just processing them as they come in,” Jenny Hay, owner of Eau Claire Floral, said.

Last year, Hay said there was difficulty getting some supplies for Valentine’s Day, but doesn’t expect that to be a problem this year.

“There were some weird, random supplies we couldn’t get our hands on and different flowers are harder to get this year,” Hay said. “Some of it is delayed a little bit but it seems like we’re going to get everything that we did order.”

Although there shouldn’t be problems getting flowers, Hay and the owner of Chippewa Valley Floral, Kadie Schultz, said there is something people should look out for.

“There are big online companies and what we call order gatherers that will try and trick you and parade as a local florist, and they’re not,” Schultz said. “What they do is they’ll take your order and then they try to send it to a local florist. But, they take a huge cut of that money you paid, so you might be thinking you’re getting a $100 arrangement when they’re actually only sending $60 or $50 to a local florist to fill that arrangement,”

Hay also warned about order gatherers, and recommended buying directly from the shops.

“Just make sure you’re ordering from a local florist with a local address because you’ll be happier, in the end, to make sure you actually get what you order,” Hay said.

As the holiday gets closer, both Hay and Schultz said people should place their orders early.

“You’re still not too late,” Schultz said. “Obviously, we’ll take orders as long as we can and as long as we can keep up. But, the sooner the better to get it in.”

Early orders also help ensure there you can get any of the extra treats you want on Valentine’s Day. Chippewa Valley Floral is also partnering with Beez Neez Cheesecakes and Sweets, selling treats to add to a bouquet or arrangement if interested.

As Valentine’s Day gets closer, Chippewa Valley Floral and Eau Claire Floral staff will continue preparing flowers to help make sure you and your loved ones have a rosy day.

