Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire.

The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm.

Teams of two can sign up for $75 and there is a 24-team limit.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward The Community Table, The Family Resource Center, Teamwork Africa, and the Eau Claire Morning Rotary.

