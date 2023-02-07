Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire.

The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm.

Teams of two can sign up for $75 and there is a 24-team limit.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward The Community Table, The Family Resource Center, Teamwork Africa, and the Eau Claire Morning Rotary.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

