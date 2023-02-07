EMILY SERWE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Emily Serwe for the Sunshine Award. Emily serves as the volunteer board chair for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to working full-time, Emily dedicates a lot of time to this non-profit organization. She is always positive and smiling. She encourages and inspires others with her dedication and leadership. Emily has led the organization through several challenges. She has volunteered countless hours and truly given back to her community.

Jen Janiak

