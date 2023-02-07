Geoffrey Keezer gets first Grammy win

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native Geoffrey Keezer gets his first Grammy win.

The jazz pianist won ‘Best Instrumental Composition’ for the song ‘Refuge’ on his album ‘Playdate.’

Keezer is an Eau Claire Memorial graduate and has been nominated for a Grammy four times. In 1986, WEAU featured Keezer in a student salute when he was a junior at Memorial.

He returns to Eau Claire periodically.

The most recent visit was in 2021 when he performed at a concert honoring his parents, area music educators Ron and Mary Keezer.

