HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.

Jerry Barna and Lisa Partlow

