JEAN HERMANN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jean is a long-time resident and retired Durand School District teacher who still volunteers at the elementary school. She also works as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. She finds ways to brighten everyone’s day. Her positive attitude and willingness to love and support those around her positively changes the lives of all she encounters. Thank you, Jean, for making the world a better place.

Lori Bauer

