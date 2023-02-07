EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Karen Herbison has been the owner of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services for the past ten years. Whether making sure that her clients have the love and support of the caregiver or as a stellar employer in picking the best caregivers for her clients, she goes above and beyond everyone’s expectations to make sure that needs are met. Please give Karen Herbison the Sunshine Award.

Christine Welker

