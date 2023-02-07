Longfellow Elementary School Instructional Coach receives Golden Apple award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The purpose of the Golden Apple award is to recognize those who provide exceptional service in the Eau Claire Area School District. At Longfellow Elementary School, it was an opportunity to honor an educator for her more than three decades working with staff, children, and their families.

“Mrs. Wickland, on behalf of everyone here at Longfellow you get the Golden Apple Award for the school year for all the extra things that you do!!!”

For 30 years, Chris Wickland has given selflessly to the needs of the students and families at Longfellow Elementary School. As a Special Education teacher and now Instructional Coach, Wickland says the most rewarding part of her job is watching children learn and grow.

“I work with the teachers and try to find ways to help kids grow so looking at the data to see what we need to do to helps kids grow and reach their potential. When they are happy doing what they are doing and they appreciate the time that you put in in planning something for them and they give you that little hug at the end. So that’s the most rewarding, those little hugs,” says Wickland.

“Lots of blood, sweat and tears into the kids, staff and families here, most of it as a special ed teacher but now she’s an instructional coach. Kids are extra stressed, social and emotional needs so having someone like Chris around helps connects with kids. Supports staff, the entire Longfellow community is really vital for us as a school community,” adds Sarah Fisher, Longfellow Elementary Principal.

Mrs. Wickland and Longfellow Elementary School will each receive 500 dollars from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Chris will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

