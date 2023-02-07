Menomonie School Board Candidates take part in forum

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday at the Dunn County Judicial Center.

It was put on by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates are Dale Dahlke, Amy Riddle-Swanson, Scott Parker, Amber Kersting, Stephen Machesky, Charlie Schneider and Brittany Weiker.

The primary is Feb. 21 where the field of seven candidates will be narrowed down to six.

Those six candidates will then be on the April 4 ballot hoping to win election to three open School Board seats.

