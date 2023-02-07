Menomonie School Board Candidates take part in forum

Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday.
Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday at the Dunn County Judicial Center.

It was put on by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates are Dale Dahlke, Amy Riddle-Swanson, Scott Parker, Amber Kersting, Stephen Machesky, Charlie Schneider and Brittany Weiker.

The primary is Feb. 21 where the field of seven candidates will be narrowed down to six.

Those six candidates will then be on the April 4 ballot hoping to win election to three open School Board seats.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chippewa Falls high school senior awarded highest rank in Boy Scouts of America.
High school student becomes Eagle Scout
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Woman charged with arson after fire at Rice Lake hotel Saturday
Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Floral Shops Prepare for Valentine's Day
Floral Shops Prepare for Valentine's Day
Chronic Absences Rise in WI Schools
Chronic Absences Rise in WI Schools