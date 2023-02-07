EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am very grateful to my neighbor, Mike Olson, and would like to give him the Sunshine Award for all his help. I fell a little over a year ago and fractured my hip. With the winter weather we are having this year, especially with all the ice, it makes walking a hazard for a lot of people. Mike has taken it upon himself without my even asking, to transport my dumpsters to the curb and back so I don’t have to take the chance of possibly falling again. My family are also grateful for his help, especially as none of them live in the area. I have nicknamed him the “Dumpster Fairy” and I just want him to know how much I appreciate his help. I appreciate how there are still good, caring people in this world.

Sherrie Saxe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.