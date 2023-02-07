No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m.

According to a release from the Fire Department, crews saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived and found the fire in the floor and walls of the first story of the two-story home. The fire was brought under control. Both residents of the home had gotten out before the Fire Department arrived and were relocated to a different home by the property manager.

The Fire Department is investigating the fire’s cause and no damage estimate was given. The Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Communications Center and Xcel Energy assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.