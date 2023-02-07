Our House Senior Living partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake for Valentine’s Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living is partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake this Valentine’s Day.

According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.” You can order one individual cheesecake or chocolate covered cheesecake heart for $5.00 for Our House Senior Living seniors. Our House Senior Living will then bring them to the residents on Friday, Feb. 10 for Valentine’s Day.

You can order the treat for a senior by stopping in at 343 East Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or by calling (715) 861-3129 to place an order, according to Our House Senior Living.

