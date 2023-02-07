Our House Senior Living partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake for Valentine’s Day

According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House...
According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.”(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living is partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake this Valentine’s Day.

According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.” You can order one individual cheesecake or chocolate covered cheesecake heart for $5.00 for Our House Senior Living seniors. Our House Senior Living will then bring them to the residents on Friday, Feb. 10 for Valentine’s Day.

You can order the treat for a senior by stopping in at 343 East Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or by calling (715) 861-3129 to place an order, according to Our House Senior Living.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Woman charged with arson after fire at Rice Lake hotel Saturday
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Alfred Scheidler
Menomonie man accused of possessing child porn
Aaron Jones
Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
The Republican-controlled Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to...
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court...
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/7/23)