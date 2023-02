EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured lots of prep basketball action. On the boys’ side, Fall Creek took on Whitehall and Elk Mound faced St. Croix Central. on the girls’ side, Blair-Taylor took down Whitehall and Regis defeated Osseo-Fairchild. Also, RAM Hockey fell to Amery.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.