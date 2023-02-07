UW-Eau Claire to introduce new football coach Tuesday

The new Blugolds coach takes over for Wesley Beschorner.
[FILE] The UW-Eau Claire football team takes the field at Carson Park in 2019.
[FILE] The UW-Eau Claire football team takes the field at Carson Park in 2019.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is introducing its new head football coach Tuesday.

The introduction will happen at noon, according to the University’s athletics department.

The new head coach, who will be the 18th head coach in program history, takes over for Wesley Beschorner, who left the Blugolds to take an associate head coach and offensive coordinator position at the University of Sioux Falls, which competes in NCAA Division II. Beschorner, who was hired in 2019, lead the Blugolds to a 8-22 overall record while going 3-18 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

UW-Eau Claire went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC last season. The Blugolds’ last winning season was in 2009 and the program’s last playoff appearance was in 2007, both under Todd Glaser.

The announcement of the new coach comes a day after UW-Whitewater announced that Jace Rindahl would take over the top spot in the Warhawks’ football program.

The introductory press conference will be streamed by WEAU and at blugolds.com.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Woman charged with arson after fire at Rice Lake hotel Saturday
Alfred Scheidler
Menomonie man accused of possessing child porn
Aaron Jones
Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood
Thomas Hicks
Eau Claire man sentenced in arson case

Latest News

packers dominate
Packers Dominate Vikings to Win 4th Straight
[FILE] Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game...
Wisconsin takes on Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Austin Dickinson has been named the new head football coach of Buena Vista University
Buena Vista picks Dickinson to lead football program
[FILE] Wesley Beschorner speaks at the team's media day.
UWEC football coach leaves program to take NCAA DII job