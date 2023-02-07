UW-Eau Claire to introduce new football coach Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is introducing its new head football coach Tuesday.

The introduction will happen at noon, according to the University’s athletics department.

The new head coach, who will be the 18th head coach in program history, takes over for Wesley Beschorner, who left the Blugolds to take an associate head coach and offensive coordinator position at the University of Sioux Falls, which competes in NCAA Division II. Beschorner, who was hired in 2019, lead the Blugolds to a 8-22 overall record while going 3-18 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

UW-Eau Claire went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC last season. The Blugolds’ last winning season was in 2009 and the program’s last playoff appearance was in 2007, both under Todd Glaser.

The announcement of the new coach comes a day after UW-Whitewater announced that Jace Rindahl would take over the top spot in the Warhawks’ football program.

The introductory press conference will be streamed by WEAU and at blugolds.com.

