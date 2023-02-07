Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll.

The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories.

In celebration of the poll, Volume One presents, “The Best Night”, on Saturday, February 11 at The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.

It’s described as a dynamic, interactive, and celebratory evening of food, drinks, music, technology, art, and camaraderie.

There will be samples of the Valley’s best food and drink from a dozen local establishments, two cash bars, roving beer vendors, and more.

Tickets are available at the link below.

