Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results

Volume One presents The Best Night February 11, 2023
Volume One presents The Best Night February 11, 2023(Volume One)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll.

The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories.

In celebration of the poll, Volume One presents, “The Best Night”, on Saturday, February 11 at The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.

It’s described as a dynamic, interactive, and celebratory evening of food, drinks, music, technology, art, and camaraderie.

There will be samples of the Valley’s best food and drink from a dozen local establishments, two cash bars, roving beer vendors, and more.

Tickets are available at the link below.

Volume One The Best Night

