Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll.
The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories.
In celebration of the poll, Volume One presents, “The Best Night”, on Saturday, February 11 at The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.
It’s described as a dynamic, interactive, and celebratory evening of food, drinks, music, technology, art, and camaraderie.
There will be samples of the Valley’s best food and drink from a dozen local establishments, two cash bars, roving beer vendors, and more.
Tickets are available at the link below.
