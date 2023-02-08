2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30

A caller reported that the driver of a black SUV was visibly impaired.
A Vernon County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office squad vehicle.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs.

Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found about 54 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia in the vehicle during the stop. Kleinertz was taken into custody for suspected operating under the influence and possession of marijuana. Melby was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There was also a 16-year-old in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges have not been filed as of Feb. 8.

