EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza.

Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm

Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm

Sunday Feb 19 10am – 4pm

Ticket Info

Tickets are $8 through February 16

On sale at Festival Foods, Green Oasis & the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association

Tickets are $10 at the door

