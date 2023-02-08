44th Annual Home & Garden Show

By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza.

Friday Feb 17  1pm – 8pm

Saturday Feb 18  9am – 5pm

Sunday Feb 19 10am – 4pm

Ticket Info

Tickets are $8 through February 16

On sale at Festival Foods, Green Oasis & the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association

Tickets are $10 at the door

Chippewa Valley Home & Garden Show

