Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County.

A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing charges of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and day care provider fail/licensed.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, around 5:11 p.m., an officer was informed by a Child Protection Services social worker that a child was at Gundersen Health System La Crosse with significant injuries. It was reported the family lived in the Village of Bangor.

The criminal complaint says Mayo conducted tests believing the baby’s leg had a muscle infection or hip problem and he needed further testing. The baby was referred to Gundersen Health System La Crosse for that treatment. The baby was taken to Gundersen Health System where medical staff observed a bruise on the baby’s right forehead and cheek. CT scan results showed a skull fracture, however, the baby’s brain looked okay. The criminal complaint notes a skeletal survey was completed which showed a rib fracture, small fractures at the base of both femurs, and a fracture to the top of the baby’s left tibia.

According to the criminal complaint, a doctor believed the leg fractures may have been caused by a pulling or twisting motion. The doctor believed the baby’s swollen thigh may be a different from the fractures as there was no bruising present on his thigh.

The criminal complaint says the baby was seen again on Nov. 14, 2022 at Mayo La Crosse and a full skeletal exam was completed again. During this exam two additional rib fractures were observed.

Based on interviews it was determined their daycare provider, Heather Reed, may be a potential suspect.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023.

