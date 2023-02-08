DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 8, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to drive safely after nine people have died in 2023 crashes so far.

The DNR is urging snowmobilers to be alert and drive sober.

DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw noted that alcohol was involved in 68% of snowmobile deaths in the past five years.

“Impairment of any kind can have tragic consequences,” Holsclaw said. “As you venture out on your snowmobile, think of your loved ones. Don’t drink and ride.”

DNR conservation wardens are partnering with local sheriff’s deputies to increase patrolling. The DNR is highlighting the following tips for snowmobilers to stay safe this winter.

  • Never drink and operate a snowmobile.
  • Always drive within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile.
  • Stop and look both ways before crossing roads and make sure the paths are clear of oncoming traffic.

The DNR’s website has up-to-date information on fatal snowmobile crashes in 2023. Only one death this year was alcohol involved, according to the DNR.

