Get out your fishing gear the annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.

The Director of UW-Eau Claire Recreation and Sports Operations, Andy Jepsen, said to join in people can purchase entry and raffle tickets.

“We have fish tickets that cost $25 in advanced and then the day of we sell those tickets for $40 until 9 a.m.,” Jepsen said. “Then we also have our raffle tickets, which are for a book, they are $20.”

Jepsen said he is looking forward to seeing people from the community enjoying the warmer weather out on the ice.

For information on how to purchase tickets, where weigh-in stations will be located, and how prizes will be distributed click here.

