Get out your fishing gear the annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is back

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.

The Director of UW-Eau Claire Recreation and Sports Operations, Andy Jepsen, said to join in people can purchase entry and raffle tickets.

“We have fish tickets that cost $25 in advanced and then the day of we sell those tickets for $40 until 9 a.m.,” Jepsen said. “Then we also have our raffle tickets, which are for a book, they are $20.”

Jepsen said he is looking forward to seeing people from the community enjoying the warmer weather out on the ice.

For information on how to purchase tickets, where weigh-in stations will be located, and how prizes will be distributed click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects
"One of the favorite parts of my job is that I enjoy learning people's stories, and what they...
Roosevelt Elementary school counselor honored with Golden Apple award
jig
The Annual Jigs Up Fishing Contest Returns (3)
jig
The Annual Jigs Up Fishing Contest Returns (2)