Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine.

According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, says the prison term will be followed by 48 months of supervised release. Rankin pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 26, 2022.

According to the media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, on Dec. 6, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers arranged the purchase of one pound of methamphetamine from Rankin through a confidential informant. Rankin said she would bring one-half pound and obtain the second half after getting the money from the buyer.

The media release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, says Rankin drove from Minn. to an agreed-upon location in Hudson, Wis. There, she met with the confidential informant and provided a bag containing 222 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $4,000. As Rankin was driving away, she was pulled over and arrested. At the time, Rankin was on probation out of Minn.

The charge against Rankin was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin.

