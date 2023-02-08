New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc.

The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.

To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through March 10.

The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the Transportation Committee for final decision.

Full information on the new application process, a list of available specialty plates, and to renew plates online, is available here.

