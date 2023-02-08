New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV

(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc.

The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.

To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through March 10.

The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the Transportation Committee for final decision.

Full information on the new application process, a list of available specialty plates, and to renew plates online, is available here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

New Mental Health Support for Hmong
New Mental Health Support for Hmong
Teen Charged in Barron Co. Crash Appears in Court
Teen Charged in Barron Co. Crash Appears in Court
Dawn Comte
Recreation manager awarded 2023 Professional Award of Merit
DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023
According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western...
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine