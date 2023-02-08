Recreation manager awarded 2023 Professional Award of Merit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dawn Comte, Recreation Manager for the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry is awarded the 2023 Professional Award of Merit by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division, this award is the highest professional recognition given by WPRA to a current or retired active Association member. The media release notes the nominee must hold a current professional certification by the National Recreation and Park Association as a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division says Comte has been an active WPRA member for 34 years.

Comte has held several positions in the parks and recreation industry over the years with continued community involvement, according to the media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division.

