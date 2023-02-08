Recreation manager awarded 2023 Professional Award of Merit

Dawn Comte
Dawn Comte(Courtesy: City of Eau Claire Recreation Division)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dawn Comte, Recreation Manager for the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry is awarded the 2023 Professional Award of Merit by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division, this award is the highest professional recognition given by WPRA to a current or retired active Association member. The media release notes the nominee must hold a current professional certification by the National Recreation and Park Association as a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division says Comte has been an active WPRA member for 34 years.

Comte has held several positions in the parks and recreation industry over the years with continued community involvement, according to the media release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

New Mental Health Support for Hmong
New Mental Health Support for Hmong
Teen Charged in Barron Co. Crash Appears in Court
Teen Charged in Barron Co. Crash Appears in Court
DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023
According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western...
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine