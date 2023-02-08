Roosevelt Elementary school counselor honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s day three of WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation salute to educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District. Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to Roosevelt Elementary school to honor a counselor now in her 12th year with Tiger Nation!

“We also have our 2023 Golden Apple recipient, Mrs. Katie Skutley.. congratulations Mrs. Skutley, thanks so much for everything that you do for us at Roosevelt. One big clap for Mrs. Skutley, 1-2-3 CLAP!!!!”

Congratulations to Katie Skutley for being honored by her peers at Roosevelt Elementary. Principal Ben Dallman says Skutley works with hundreds of families in supporting their needs or dealing with family emergencies and making sure students have someone to go to for any social or emotional support.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is that I enjoy learning people’s stories, and what they bring with them to school every day, what makes them who they are. I enjoy working with the students but also their families and obviously the support we offer at school and how to help our teachers support our students. One of the coolest things for me is watching them grow from kindergartners all the way up to 5th graders, so I have that perspective that a classroom teacher might not have is that I get to see that growth from one year to the next,” says Skutley.

“She supports the social-emotional needs of staff, as well as families and students through homelessness or that type of thing. Does a great job of being supportive as well as being flexible with everything that is needed. She does a great job of outreaching to families when that’s needed and just a huge asset to have in our school, we’re a much better school because of her,” adds Dallman.

Mrs. Skutley and Roosevelt Elementary school will each receive 500 dollars from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Katie will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.