SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part Two)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter Tuesday means plenty of prep basketball action for both boys and girls.

For girls, McDonell faces Bloomer, New Richmond takes on North, St. Croix Central battles Altoona, Fall Creek battles Cadott, Regis faces Stanley-Boyd, and Colby wars with Neillsville.

In boys action, Arcadia takes on Regis, North heads to Marshfield, Chippewa Falls hosts Superior, Menomonie battles Hayward, and Immanuel faces Spring Valley.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Woman charged with arson after fire at Rice Lake hotel Saturday
Alfred Scheidler
Menomonie man accused of possessing child porn
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
Kennedy Gruhlke celebrates the ECA Stars winning goal over the Western Wisconsin Stars
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning